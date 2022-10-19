Edmonton has a lot of picturesque views and apparently, the downtown skyline view is one of the best in all of Canada.

Well, a recent study says that the last one is one of the best in the country.

TonerGiant analyzed skyline photos of Canadian cities posted by Instagram users with the hashtag #skyline to find out which city received the most likes per photo on average.

Edmonton came in second in the country.

On average, a post on Edmonton’s skyline got 67 likes on IG.

Coming in ahead of the Edmonton skyline was Toronto in first with an average of 160 likes, while Calgary was third with 54.

If you are looking to get a bunch of likes on your next pic of the skyline, TonerGiant has some tips.

1. Find the best place to take your photo

Where you position yourself for a panorama of a city is crucial. Try to take a bit of height to take your photos to get a full view of the city. Some buildings have specific viewing platforms to take photos but they can often be busy with tourists. Another solution is to leave the city and find a nearby hill to take your photo.

The cities that often photograph the best have water around them. Having the reflection of the city in your photo will make the image more dynamic and picturesque. It will make it look more impressive and reduce the distractions in the background of the photo.

2. Wait for a special time in the day

While golden hour is the best time to take photos of people, blue hour is the best to photograph the landscape of a city. It is the time between sunset and complete night that usually lasts a bit less than an hour. It’s a perfect time for capturing city lights, offering a mix of daylight and darkness.

To take the most spectacular skyline photos, try to take your shot at the extremities of the day so around dawn or dusk. It will incorporate some incredible colours in your photos.

3. Include a famous landmark

The best photos of cities are the ones that are instantly recognizable. You would recognize Paris from one look at the Eiffel tower or New York with the Empire State Building, and this is usually what people scrolling on social media will recognize and what will encourage them to interact.

4. Use a wide-angle lens

Even without a professional camera, you can now have access to wide-angle options.

All the latest versions of iPhone models have a wide-angle lens by default. The devices with 2 lenses also have an ultra-wide-angle lens, so you can capture a larger image in a single photo or video. For Samsung phones, a wide-angle camera is available on Galaxy S20, S20+, S20 Ultra, Z Flip, Note10, Note10+, Fold, S10e, S10, S10+, Fold, Note9 and S9+. Some even have ultra-wide cameras.

5. Keep your back to the sun

When dealing with geometric shapes, like buildings, you have to take the direction of the sun into consideration. Make sure that you always keep your back to the sun when taking your photo. The sun path will change throughout the day and taking a picture toward the sun will result in buildings appearing dark and featureless.