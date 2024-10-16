Real EstateUrbanized

You need to make nearly double the minimum wage to afford rent in Edmonton

Laine Mitchell
Laine Mitchell
|
Oct 16 2024, 6:42 pm
You need to make nearly double the minimum wage to afford rent in Edmonton
Tomas Kulaja/Shutterstock

If you rent in Edmonton, money might be tight sometimes. If you follow the 32% rule, we’ve figured out what your hourly wage should be.

The Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation recommends spending a maximum of 32% of a person’s income on housing. For renters in most major cities across the country, keeping rent to that amount can be difficult.

A new study from Zoocasa analyzed how much more minimum-wage workers are paying compared to the 32% rule, and it paints a bleak picture for those making minimum wage in Alberta at $15 an hour.

The average rent for a one-bedroom in Edmonton is $1,360, and to maintain the 32% rule, the required hourly wage is $26.15.

The average rent for a two-bedroom in Edmonton is even rougher: $1,630. To maintain the 32% rule, the required hourly wage is $31.35.

Edmonton rent wage

Zoocasa

It’s even harsher for our pals down in Calgary — to afford the average rent of $1,780, a worker must earn about $66,750 annually, or $34.23 per hour, more than double the current minimum wage in Alberta.

The study also found that the minimum wage in Vancouver is $17.40 per hour. Based on the 32% rule, a full-time worker should spend, at most, $905 monthly on rent.

Unfortunately, that is not the reality. The average rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Vancouver is $2,690 — almost three times what a minimum-wage earner can afford.

It’s a similar situation for folks in Toronto. With a minimum wage of $16.55 per hour, a worker should ideally pay no more than $860.60 monthly for rent. However, the average rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Toronto is $2,500, leaving minimum-wage earners well short of the required income to live comfortably in the city.

GET MORE EDMONTON NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop