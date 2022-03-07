Free rent, cash bonuses offered as move-in incentive at these Edmonton properties

While finding an affordable place has never been too much of an issue in Edmonton, the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in even more rental units becoming available in the market.

And with higher vacancy rates, Rentals.ca has highlighted some properties around Edmonton offering move-in incentives like free month’s rent.

So if you’re in the market for a new spot, here are Edmonton rental units offering incentives, according to rentals.ca:

Telus Internet & TV free for one year or sign a two-year contract and receive your first year free; promotion applies to fixed-term leases.

Up to two months of free rent, up to $1,000 pro-rated rent credit, free Telus PureFibre Internet and Optik TV for one year, and a $500 security deposit.

Free Telus TV & Internet for one year, $600 Amazon gift card upon move-in on a 12-month lease.

Two months of free rent when you move in by March 15.

Security deposit reduced to $150 for military and first responders, sign up with no term and save 40% each month on any Telus Optik TV and Internet product and $500 off first month’s rent.

One month free on a 12-month lease, one year of free Telus TV & Internet, $600 Amazon gift card upon move-in on a 12-month lease, reduced damage deposit t0 $395.

When signing a one-year lease, choose between half off your first month’s rent or take an additional $30 off monthly rent.