Real EstateUrbanized

Free rent, cash bonuses offered as move-in incentive at these Edmonton properties

Laine Mitchell
Laine Mitchell
|
Mar 7 2022, 6:57 pm
Free rent, cash bonuses offered as move-in incentive at these Edmonton properties
RonnieChua/Shutterstock

While finding an affordable place has never been too much of an issue in Edmonton, the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in even more rental units becoming available in the market.

And with higher vacancy rates, Rentals.ca has highlighted some properties around Edmonton offering move-in incentives like free month’s rent.

So if you’re in the market for a new spot, here are Edmonton rental units offering incentives, according to rentals.ca:

1159 Rosenthal Blvd

Telus Internet & TV free for one year or sign a two-year contract and receive your first year free; promotion applies to fixed-term leases.

Rentfaster.ca

2504 110 Street Northwest

Up to two months of free rent, up to $1,000 pro-rated rent credit, free Telus PureFibre Internet and Optik TV for one year, and a $500 security deposit.

Rentals.ca

10142 111 Street

Free Telus TV & Internet for one year, $600 Amazon gift card upon move-in on a 12-month lease.

free rent edmonton

Rentals.ca

10130 117 Street NW

Two months of free rent when you move in by March 15.

free rent edmonton

Rentfaster.ca

1828 Keene Crescent

Security deposit reduced to $150 for military and first responders, sign up with no term and save 40% each month on any Telus Optik TV and Internet product and $500 off first month’s rent.

free rent edmonton

Rentfaster.ca

11808 100th Avenue

One month free on a 12-month lease, one year of free Telus TV & Internet, $600 Amazon gift card upon move-in on a 12-month lease, reduced damage deposit t0 $395.

Rentals.ca

10639 112 St NW

When signing a one-year lease, choose between half off your first month’s rent or take an additional $30 off monthly rent.

Rentfaster.ca

Laine MitchellLaine Mitchell
+ Real Estate
+ Urbanized
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT