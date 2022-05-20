Get ready, YEG! A new spot to cheer on the Edmonton Oilers in the Battle of Alberta is popping up in our downtown core.

The City of Edmonton announced on Friday that it is opening the Sir Winston Churchill Square for a viewing party to watch the Battle of Alberta on a huge screen.

Fans are encouraged to bring their lawn chairs for the free family-friendly, alcohol-free viewing parties, which will be offered for Oilers’ home games only.

PSA – Join the Let’s Go Oilers! Community Rally in Sir Winston Churchill Square https://t.co/fuaneNXsJh #LetsGoOilers #LetsGoYEGDT pic.twitter.com/c50UAMb1Gn — City of Edmonton (@CityofEdmonton) May 20, 2022

Mayor Amarjeet Sohi, councillors, Edmonton Oilers Alumni, Hunter the Lynx, and the Orange and Blue Ice Crew will be in attendance for the games.

If you go all out and put your Oilers spirit ​on full display, there’s a chance to win one of two pairs of tickets to ​Tuesday’s game. Score!

The dates the square will be offering the viewing parties are :

Sunday, May 22 – Game 3 start time: 6 pm

Tuesday, May 24 – Game 4 start time: 7:30 pm

Saturday, May 28 – Game 6 start time: TBD (if required)

Food trucks will be on site.

If you are on the hunt for other spots to take in the game, there are always the tailgate parties at the ICE District too. No matter where you end up, let’s just cheer the Oilers on loudly!