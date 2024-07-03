Car lovers, it’s time to rev up those engines! Edmonton’s Manning Town Centre just got a brand-new family-friendly summer event and it looks like a whole lot of fun.

The Manning Motor Show, in partnership with Liberty Autoworx, will be taking over the lot between Rona+ and Cineplex Cinemas on Sunday, July 7, from 3 pm to 6 pm.

The schedule is also jam-packed with awesome activities that’ll have your heart racing and, best of all, it’s completely free to attend with no registration required! Here’s a closer look at what’s in store.

An epic car show

The main event is the car show, where you’ll get to check out some truly one-of-a-kind models. Get up close with ultra-cool supercars, powerful muscle machines, plus different kinds of tuners that are sure to impress.

This is a great chance to learn more about the automotive industry and the latest advancements, while mingling with like-minded people.

Fantastic food

With all of the excitement, you’re bound to work up an appetite. Luckily, Takopo will be on site with a food truck, serving up a wide range of culinary creations to keep you satisfied. We’re talking Takoyaki, flamed salmon nigiri, tempura, and much more. Delish!

Several Manning Town Centre restaurants and eateries will also have booths to check out on the day. Grab a slice from Blaze Pizza or enjoy a sweet treat at Maverick’s Donuts — there’s something for everyone!

Entertainment galore

Throughout the day, you’ll be able to catch live RC drifting demonstrations and even satisfy your need for speed by testing your skills on a thrilling racing simulator.

There will also be live music from DJ Kwake, roaming break dancers, and a photobooth where you can snap some memories.

Charity bottle drive

The event also has a charitable aspect: a bottle drive supporting Horsepower For Hope.

Horsepower For Hope is a group of passionate individuals who host yearly car events to raise awareness and funds for the Kids With Cancer Society.

So, don’t forget to bring your empty bottles and give to a good cause while having fun!

Exciting giveaway

Pssst… From July 7 to July 11, you’ll be able to enter a giveaway to win an array of incredible prizes courtesy of Browns Social House, Canadian Tire, Cineplex, and Subway. To enter, scan the QR code during the event to access the giveaway website.

What’s up for grabs, you ask? You might win a $100 gift card to Browns Social House, or a $100 gift card to California Pizza Kitchen. A Canadian Tire car-care kit and electric pressure washer are also being given away, along with a pair of movie tickets to Cineplex, and a party platter from Subway!

So mark your calendars for this brand-new event, and tell a friend to see you there!

When: Sunday, July 7

Where: Manning Town Centre — 15531 37 St NW, Edmonton

Time: 3 pm to 6 pm

Cost: Free!