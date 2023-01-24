Edmonton to host pair of major international basketball events this summer

Edmonton is going to ball out this summer.

The city has been named host of the 2023 FIBA 3×3 World Tour and FIBA 3×3 Women’s Series at the ICE District Plaza at Rogers Place from July 28-30, OEG Sports and Entertainment announced Tuesday.

“Edmonton is a long-standing partner of Canada Basketball and the city has regularly hosted important international competitions, giving our teams an important home-court advantage,” Michael Bartlett, president and CEO of Canada Basketball, said in a release. “With such a passionate basketball fan base, our athletes, coaches, and staff are always welcomed and supported as our teams work to reach podiums and qualify for the next international competition.

“The City of Edmonton and Explore Edmonton are ideal hosting partners for FIBA, especially with the roots of our National 3×3 Program running so deep through the province.”

Edmonton hosted FIBA 3×3 Challenger events in 2018, 2019, and 2022, and was named the exclusive Canadian host for the FIBA World 3×3 Tour for the next three years.

Twelve teams will compete at the tournament, with Olympic qualifying points up for grabs for each respective country.

The weekend will also feature Edmonton products Katherine Plouffe and Michelle Plouffe, who will lead the No. 1-ranked Canada into the FIBA 3×3 Women’s Series. The tournament features top women’s national teams vying for Paris 2024 Olympic berths.

Steve Sir & Michelle Plouffe start the year as #1 3×3 players in Canada 🇨🇦 Full list 👉 https://t.co/xe4TuNFAxo — FIBA3x3 (@FIBA3x3) January 24, 2023

“The strong partnership between the City of Edmonton, Explore Edmonton, Oilers Entertainment Group, Canada Basketball, and Alberta Basketball Association make these events possible,” said Paul Sir, executive director of the Alberta Basketball Association.

“Our goal is to build this into the most spectacular 3×3 event in Canada as we look to partner with the Taste of Edmonton in offering great entertainment to all who can join us.”

The two events will take place in conjunction with Taste of Edmonton, a food festival and free outdoor concert series, as well as the Alberta Basketball Association’s 11th annual 3×3 Provincial Championship.

“We are excited to host the FIBA 3×3 World Tour, Women’s Series, and the 3×3 Provincial Championships in Canada’s largest sports and entertainment district,” said Stuart Ballantyne, president and COO of Rogers Place and ICE District.

“Daryl Katz’s vision was to build world-class event spaces downtown where Edmontonians could gather and cheer on the best athletes and performers. We look forward to welcoming fans down to ICE District Plaza and Fan Park at ICE District this summer for some of the best basketball in the world.”