10 homes in Edmonton you can buy for less than $210K (PHOTOS)

Laine Mitchell
Laine Mitchell
Oct 27 2022, 7:48 pm
Sterling Real Estate | RE/MAX River City

Edmonton has plenty to offer, from its stunning River Valley views to the massive West Edmonton Mall, and it’s also the most affordable major city in Western Canada to buy a home.

If you are a homebuyer looking for a starter home and a wicked deal, we have rounded up 10 homes that you can nab for prices under $210,000, according to Realtor.ca.

Also, if you are a bit of a daydreamer, we suggest checking out 11 recently listed million-dollar homes in Edmonton. Sure, they may be listed for more than a million dollars, but mega homes are pretty neat to check out.

253 Lee Ridge Road NW

Homes & Gardens Real Estate Limited

Homes & Gardens Real Estate Limited

Homes & Gardens Real Estate Limited

Homes & Gardens Real Estate Limited

  • Sale price: $194,900
  • Three bedrooms
  • Two bathrooms

7328 183B Street NW

RE/MAX Real Estate

RE/MAX Real Estate

RE/MAX Real Estate

RE/MAX Real Estate

  • Sale price: $209,000
  • Two bedrooms
  • Two bathrooms

12219 45th Street NW

RE/MAX River City

RE/MAX River City

RE/MAX River City

RE/MAX River City

  • Sale price: $175,000
  • One bedroom
  • One bathroom

11814 50th Street NW

RE/MAX Real Estate

RE/MAX Real Estate

RE/MAX Real Estate

RE/MAX Real Estate

  • Sale price: $199,000
  • Two bedrooms
  • One bathroom

11610 91st Street NW

RE/MAX Elite

RE/MAX Elite

RE/MAX Elite

RE/MAX Elite

  • Sale price: $178,000
  • Two bedrooms
  • Two bathrooms

11523 66th Street NW

RE/MAX Elite

RE/MAX Elite

RE/MAX Elite

RE/MAX Elite

  • Sale price: $199,900
  • One bedroom
  • One bathroom

12119 95th Street NW

Century 21 Masters

Century 21 Masters

Century 21 Masters

Century 21 Masters

  • Sale price: $149,900
  • Three bedrooms
  • One bathroom

11906 69th Street NW

Sterling Real Estate

Sterling Real Estate

Sterling Real Estate

Sterling Real Estate

  • Sale price: $199,900
  • Two bedrooms
  • One bathroom

12340 85th Street NW

Town and City Realty

Town and City Realty

Town and City Realty

Town and City Realty

  • Sale price: $189,000
  • Three bedrooms
  • One bathroom

13016 115th Street NW

MaxWell Devonshire Realty

MaxWell Devonshire Realty

MaxWell Devonshire Realty

MaxWell Devonshire Realty

  • Sale price: $199,900
  • Three bedrooms
  • One bathroom
