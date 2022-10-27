10 homes in Edmonton you can buy for less than $210K (PHOTOS)
Oct 27 2022, 7:48 pm
Edmonton has plenty to offer, from its stunning River Valley views to the massive West Edmonton Mall, and it’s also the most affordable major city in Western Canada to buy a home.
If you are a homebuyer looking for a starter home and a wicked deal, we have rounded up 10 homes that you can nab for prices under $210,000, according to Realtor.ca.
253 Lee Ridge Road NW
- Sale price: $194,900
- Three bedrooms
- Two bathrooms
7328 183B Street NW
- Sale price: $209,000
- Two bedrooms
- Two bathrooms
12219 45th Street NW
- Sale price: $175,000
- One bedroom
- One bathroom
11814 50th Street NW
- Sale price: $199,000
- Two bedrooms
- One bathroom
11610 91st Street NW
- Sale price: $178,000
- Two bedrooms
- Two bathrooms
11523 66th Street NW
- Sale price: $199,900
- One bedroom
- One bathroom
12119 95th Street NW
- Sale price: $149,900
- Three bedrooms
- One bathroom
11906 69th Street NW
- Sale price: $199,900
- Two bedrooms
- One bathroom
12340 85th Street NW
- Sale price: $189,000
- Three bedrooms
- One bathroom
13016 115th Street NW
- Sale price: $199,900
- Three bedrooms
- One bathroom