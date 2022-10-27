10 homes in Edmonton you can buy for less than $210K (PHOTOS)

Edmonton has plenty to offer, from its stunning River Valley views to the massive West Edmonton Mall, and it’s also the most affordable major city in Western Canada to buy a home.

If you are a homebuyer looking for a starter home and a wicked deal, we have rounded up 10 homes that you can nab for prices under $210,000, according to Realtor.ca.

Also, if you are a bit of a daydreamer, we suggest checking out 11 recently listed million-dollar homes in Edmonton. Sure, they may be listed for more than a million dollars, but mega homes are pretty neat to check out.

Sale price: $194,900

Three bedrooms

Two bathrooms

Sale price: $209,000

Two bedrooms

Two bathrooms

Sale price: $175,000

One bedroom

One bathroom

Sale price: $199,000

Two bedrooms

One bathroom

Sale price: $178,000

Two bedrooms

Two bathrooms

Sale price: $199,900

One bedroom

One bathroom

Sale price: $149,900

Three bedrooms

One bathroom

Sale price: $199,900

Two bedrooms

One bathroom

Sale price: $189,000

Three bedrooms

One bathroom