This stunning $3.5M Edmonton home looks like a mountain resort

Jun 8 2024, 4:00 pm
Your dreams of living in a luxe mountain resort could become a reality, and you wouldn’t even have to leave Edmonton, though it won’t come cheap.

This stunning $3.5 million home, located at 3 Valleyview Crescent NW, is a private, resort-like paradise recently listed on the market.

The 1958-built home was designed by renowned architect Don Bittorf, who is also known for his work on the University of Alberta’s Faculty of Law Centre and the former Art Gallery of Alberta building.

It has since been remodelled, boasting three bedrooms and four bathrooms, cedar ceilings, exposed beams, large windows, and gorgeous views of the heated saltwater pool.

Ron Dickson/Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

Ron Dickson/Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

Ron Dickson/Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

We love the beautiful indoor-outdoor transitions in this home, seamlessly blending nature with luxe living. The surrounding pine trees give this home the feeling of being at a retreat in Banff or Jasper.

Ron Dickson/Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

Ron Dickson/Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

Ron Dickson/Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

Ron Dickson/Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

The primary suite is enormous, with exposed ceilings, large windows, and a beautiful ensuite with a walk-in closet.

Ron Dickson/Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

Ron Dickson/Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

On the lower level, you’ll find a wet bar, recreation space, theatre, and a walk-out to the backyard, making it the perfect spot to host lavish gatherings.

Ron Dickson/Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

Ron Dickson/Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

Ron Dickson/Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

Imagine hosting a party out here.

Ron Dickson/Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

Ron Dickson/Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

No expense has been spared on this place, that’s for sure!

Would you buy this home? Let us know in the comments.

