This $1.95M Edmonton home is so swanky it even has its own urinal (PHOTOS)

Allison Stephen
Apr 4 2023, 9:02 pm
Ryan Lauber/Re/Max Elite

This home in Edmonton’s elite Parkview community has just been listed on the market and the owners did not skimp out on any details.

Located at 13803 90th Avenue NW, this stunning $1.95 million home features five bedrooms and six bathrooms in a West Coast-inspired design.

Ryan Lauber/Re/Max Elite

“One-of-a-kind home located steps from the River Valley!” the listing reads.

“Beautiful kitchen w/quartz counters, breathtaking living area, formal dining/family rooms, multiple fireplaces, and refinished hardwood floors throughout.”

Check out the bright and inviting kitchen, complete with a gas range, dual ovens, and a massive island.

Ryan Lauber/Re/Max Elite

A skylight illuminates the upper level, leading to the massive primary bedroom with a very unique en-suite bathroom. Ever wished you had your own private urinal?

Ryan Lauber/Re/Max Elite

They really took the “his/hers” bathroom thing literally with that one, but look at how gorgeous it is!

Ryan Lauber/Re/Max Elite

The glass-encased main stairway gives this home such a clean, modern look.

Ryan Lauber/Re/Max Elite

No luxury home in this day and age is complete without your very own home theatre.

This tiny top-floor den would make for an excellent reading nook or home office.

Ryan Lauber/Re/Max Elite

What do you think? Would you buy this home?

