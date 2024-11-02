Your dog would have its own bath and bedroom in this $2.6M Edmonton home

Love your dog? Your next home could be a stunning Modern Scandinavian-style villa with a bath and “bedroom” built just for your pooch, but it won’t come cheap.

This custom-built home, located at 14305 Summit Drive NW, backs onto the MacKinnon Ravine and boasts nearly 5,500 square feet of elegant living space. It features five bedrooms and five bathrooms and was listed on the market for $2,650,000.

First impressions are lasting, and this home certainly impresses when you step foot on the property.

The beautifully decorated main floor wows with 10 and 17-foot ceilings and massive walls of windows that let in plenty of natural light.

On this floor, you’ll also find a formal living and dining room, an office, and a gorgeous chef’s kitchen with oak cabinetry, porcelain counters and more.

We love the way those massive windows open up the space.

Continuing through the main floor, you’ll find a spacious mudroom with a dog wash directly beside the back door. Perfect for those muddy spring days at the dog park.

Upstairs, you’ll find a stunning retreat in the primary suite, with a massive closet, ensuite, and steam showers. Three additional bedrooms, a bathroom, and a laundry room complete this tastefully decorated floor.

In the basement, you’ll find a massive rec room, two more bedrooms, and a second laundry room. There is also a small room underneath the stairs with a window, perfect for your dogs own bedroom.

Outside, you’ll find a quiet oasis with your triple-car garage, a dream for hosting on those beautiful summer nights!

Would you buy this home? Let us know in the comments.