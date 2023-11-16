Pump drop: Edmonton gas prices are eyeing a dip tomorrow

You might want to wait a day to fill up the tank if you’re a driver in Edmonton because a gas price analysis service forecasts prices are about to drop.

Gas Wizard predicts prices will drop by approximately four cents per litre to $1.28 in the city on November 17.

The prices of premium fuel will also drop by four cents; however, diesel is forecast to increase by one cent per litre in Edmonton.

Edmonton has some of the lowest gas prices in Canada, and according to the price forecast, a decrease is on the way for much of the country tomorrow, too.

Our friends in Vancouver are set to see a two-cent jump to sit at $1.81 per litre, while drivers in St John, New Brunswick, will see a two-cent spike. It could be worse, we guess?

So text your friends and call your parents to let them know of the good news. We have to save as much coin as we can as we start to creep into the holiday spending season!