Heating up: Edmonton forecast to see 32º temperature increase by end of week

We may be needing our hefty winter coats right now, Edmonton, but temperatures this weekend are looking real good.

According to Environment Canada, the city could experience a 32ºC increase in temperature between Tuesday and Sunday this week.

You might also like: Weather whiplash: Alberta in for wild temperature swings in February

10 Alberta cities where you can still get a three-bedroom house under $250K

You can fly from Edmonton to Hawaii for under $410 roundtrip this spring

At the time of writing, it’s -19ºC, feeling more like -27ºC with the wind chill, with a chance of flurries this afternoon around Edmonton. The city is expected to reach a high of -17ºC on Tuesday, with periods of snow ending this afternoon before a mix of sun and cloud.

The weather remains cold into Wednesday and Thursday, with highs of -18ºC, before beginning to warm up on Friday, when a high of -5ºC is in the forecast.

Things really start to heat up come the weekend, pretty perfect timing, mother nature. Saturday may be cloudy, but with a high of 3ºC, we can’t complain. Sunday is even more stunning, with a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 6ºC. Gorgeous!

Edmonton has been blessed with some nice weather over the past few weeks. Apart from the odd freezing rain moments, the forecast shows that we’ll be returning to that – at least for now.

The Weather Network has released its outlook for February, and predictions for the month show that Alberta will warm up, cool down, and then warm up again.

Enjoy the spring-like weather this weekend, and then get ready for whatever the February weather throws at us!