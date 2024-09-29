5 Edmonton food events happening this week: September 30 to October 6
It’s a new week and that means there are plenty of brand-new food events making their way to Edmonton.
From a Spanish wine dinner to a stroll around the farmers’ market, plenty of delicious bites and satisfying sips are just a stone’s throw away.
Here are some of the best food events taking place in Edmonton this week.
One-time-only events
Spanish Wine Dinner
Darling and Vino Al Vino are collaborating on this one-of-a-kind Spanish wine dinner. You’ll be able to enjoy a carefully curated menu of dishes, paired with five Spanish wines. Food will also be available a la carte.
When: October 3, 2024, from 5 pm
Where: Darling – 9616 82nd Avenue NW, Edmonton
Price: Tasting menu starts at $80 per person; reserve a spot here
Pasta making class
Join Chef Nathan Guggenheimer who will guide you through the process of making two types of pasta dough, crafting pappardelle and ravioli, and how to make sauces for each dish.
When: October 4, 2024, from 6 pm
Where: L’OCA Quality Market – 340 Baseline Road, Sherwood Park
Price: $107 per person; buy tickets here
Recurring events
7 Paintings – Edmonton
This seven-course dining experience inspired by some of the world’s most renowned artists, from Michelangelo to Banksy and Picasso, has just opened in Edmonton.
Each course reflects the essence of the artist’s work while tantalizing the taste buds.
When: Various dates in October
Where: HALO Bar | Bistro at the Renaissance Edmonton Airport Hotel – 4236 36th Street E, Edmonton International Airport
Price: $149 per person; book here
Drink beer on a streetcar
This series by the Common is back, and you can enjoy limited brews from some of Alberta’s best breweries, plus snacks while riding Edmonton’s iconic historic streetcar.
When: Every Thursday
Where: 10910 100th Avenue NW
Price: $59.77 per person; buy tickets here
124 Grand Market
Browse goods from over 60 rotating vendors, including food trucks, local produce, prepared foods, and artisan goods. There will also be local live entertainment to enjoy while you shop.
When: Thursday, Saturday and Sunday
Where: 108th Avenue and 124th Street (Thursday); 2110 101st Street NW (Saturday); 102nd Avenue and 124th Street (Sunday)