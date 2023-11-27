The countdown to the holidays is on, and if you’re looking to pack out your week with festivities, there are a ton of Edmonton food events that are worth checking out.

From delicious takes on holiday mocktails to a culinary journey through food traditions in Mexico, there’s bound to be something to tickle your tastebuds.

Here are some of the best food events to check out in Edmonton this week.

Get the week off to a great start with Tuesday Night Trivia at the Canadian Brewhouse.

Bring a group of friends and test your music and general knowledge for a chance to get your hands on prizes.

When: Every Tuesday in November

Where: The Canadian Brewhouse (Edmonton Manning) – 15513 37th Street NW, Edmonton

Get a Taste of Mexico

This hands-on cooking event will teach you all about the history and culture behind authentic Mexican dishes, as well as traditional Mexican holiday traditions and treats.

You’ll also get to enjoy the meal you carefully prepared.

When: December 3, 2023

Where: 14017 Victoria Trail NW, Edmonton

Price: $113.16 per person; buy tickets here

Create some holiday mocktails

This mocktail class is the perfect addition to the holiday season, where you’ll learn recipes such as alcohol-free “Baileys” with Mock-Ups Mocktails founder JoAnne Pearce.

You’ll leave with samples, recipe cards and a copy of Pearce’s new book all about mocktails.

When: November 28, 2023

Where: Duchess Bake Shop — 124th Street, Edmonton

Price: $91.86 per person; buy tickets here

Check out the farmers’ market

Edmonton’s oldest farmers’ market is held every weekend, and it’s the perfect place to stock up on locally grown produce, baked goods, and more.

When: Every Saturday and Sunday

Where: 10305 97th Street NW, Edmonton

