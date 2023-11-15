4 Edmonton food events happening this week: November 15 to 19

While the weather may be getting chillier, there’s still time to get outside and enjoy some of the incredible food events Edmonton has to offer.

From cozy movie nights to epic food markets, there’s so much to see and do.

Here are the best Edmonton food events to check out this week in November.

Harry Potter Night

Is there anything better than a cozy movie night?

Halo Bar Bistro is hosting a magical evening for Harry Potter fans with a showing of the first movie with themed cocktails and trivia. You’ll also be given some truffle popcorn to snack on during the film.

When: November 17, 2023

Where: Halo Bar Bistro – Renaissance Edmonton Airport Hotel, 4236 36 Street East, Calmar

Check out the Farmers’ Market

Edmonton’s oldest farmers’ market is held every weekend, and it’s the perfect place to stock up on locally grown produce, baked goods and more.

When: Every Saturday and Sunday

Where: 10305 97th Street NW, Edmonton

Nosh Food Fest

Over 100 Alberta gourmet food vendors will be setting up shop at Nosh Food Fest. From distilleries to cotton candy and noodles, it’ll be a treat for your tastebuds.

When: November 18 to 19, 2023

Where: 401 Festival Lane, Sherwood Park

Have the ultimate tequila tasting

This isn’t just tacos and tequila. You’ll be treated to a tasting menu of five Cascahui tequilas that will be paired with an authentic Mexican meal of ceviche, al pastor tacos and beef roast gordita.

When: November 17, 2023

Where: 1708 99th Street NW, Edmonton

Price: $120 per person; buy tickets here