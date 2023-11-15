4 Edmonton food events happening this week: November 15 to 19
While the weather may be getting chillier, there’s still time to get outside and enjoy some of the incredible food events Edmonton has to offer.
From cozy movie nights to epic food markets, there’s so much to see and do.
Here are the best Edmonton food events to check out this week in November.
Harry Potter Night
Is there anything better than a cozy movie night?
Halo Bar Bistro is hosting a magical evening for Harry Potter fans with a showing of the first movie with themed cocktails and trivia. You’ll also be given some truffle popcorn to snack on during the film.
When: November 17, 2023
Where: Halo Bar Bistro –
Check out the Farmers’ Market
Edmonton’s oldest farmers’ market is held every weekend, and it’s the perfect place to stock up on locally grown produce, baked goods and more.
When: Every Saturday and Sunday
Where: 10305 97th Street NW, Edmonton
Nosh Food Fest
Over 100 Alberta gourmet food vendors will be setting up shop at Nosh Food Fest. From distilleries to cotton candy and noodles, it’ll be a treat for your tastebuds.
When: November 18 to 19, 2023
Where: 401 Festival Lane, Sherwood Park
Have the ultimate tequila tasting
This isn’t just tacos and tequila. You’ll be treated to a tasting menu of five Cascahui tequilas that will be paired with an authentic Mexican meal of ceviche, al pastor tacos and beef roast gordita.
When: November 17, 2023
Where: 1708 99th Street NW, Edmonton
Price: $120 per person; buy tickets here