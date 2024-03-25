3 Edmonton food events happening this week: March 25 to 31

It’s a new week, and thankfully for those of us in Edmonton, that means there are a whole lot of food events on the way.

From one of the city’s most hotly anticipated dine-out festivals to a stroll around the farmers’ market, here are some of the food events you won’t want to miss this week.

Make the most of Edmonton’s incredible downtown dining scene, where restaurants will be offering multi-course menus starting at $15, right up to $65. Whether you’re looking to try brunch, lunch or dinner, you may just discover a new favourite spot.

When: March 20 to 31, 2024

Where: Various locations across Edmonton

The Bountiful Farmers’ Market has a ton of local vendors, and it’s the perfect place to stock up on locally grown produce, baked goods, and more.

When: Every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday

Where: 3696 97th Street NW, Edmonton

Get the week off to a great start with Wednesday Night Trivia.

Bring a group of friends and test your music and general knowledge for a chance to get your hands on some pretty sweet prizes.

When: Every Wednesday in March

Where: The Canadian Brewhouse – 15513 37th Street NW, Edmonton