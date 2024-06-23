6 Edmonton food events happening this week: June 24 to 30

Summer has officially kicked out, and sunny skies mean plenty of fun foodie events are making their way to Edmonton.

There are plenty of food-filled activities to check out in YEG this week, from drag brunch to a cycling food tour.

Here are some of the best food events to check out in Edmonton this week.

One-time-only events

A Street Car Named Natural Wine

Take a ride on Edmonton’s historic street car and enjoy some natural wine in the process. There’ll be light snacks courtesy of Chef Winnie Chen of Fu’s Repair Shop as well as wines selected by Garneau Block.

When: June 26, 2024

Where: 10910 100th Avenue NW, Edmonton

Price: $59.77 per person; buy tickets here

Souper Spécial Sushi Night

Join Café Bicyclette for a unique night of sushi.

When: June 28, 2024

Where: Café Bicyclette – 8627 91st Street, Edmonton

Price: $85.27 per person; buy tickets here

Arbour Drag Brunch

Enjoy some brunch and check out some of the city’s best drag artists in the process. There’ll be community seating so you can chat and get to know new people too.

When: June 29, 2024

Where: Arbour on Whyte – 10421 82nd Avenue NW, Edmonton

Price: $17.31 per person; buy tickets here

Recurring events

Drink beer on a street car

This series by the Common is back, and you’ll be able to enjoy limited brews from some of Alberta’s best breweries, plus snacks, while riding Edmonton’s iconic historic street car.

When: Every Thursday

Where: 10910 100th Avenue NW, Edmonton

Price: $59.77 per person; buy tickets here

Browse goods from over 60 rotating vendors, including food trucks, local produce, prepared foods, and artisan goods. There will also be local live entertainment to enjoy while you shop.

When: Every Thursday in June, Saturday and Sunday

Where: 108th Avenue and 124th Street, Edmonton (Thursday)

Where: 2110 101st Street NW, Edmonton (Saturday)

Where: 102nd Avenue and 124 Street, Edmonton (Sunday)

Edmonton Food Bike Tour

This unique bike tour takes you on a scenic route to some of Edmonton’s best restaurants. You’ll cycle to several different locations, where you’ll enjoy chef-curated meals and get a VIP behind-the-scenes experience. You can either bring your own bike or rent one for an additional cost.

When: Every Saturday in June

Where: Starting location at 11004 97th Avenue NW, Edmonton

Price: $119 per person; buy tickets here