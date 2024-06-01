4 best Edmonton food events to check out in June

Summer is just around the corner, and alongside sunshine and warmer temperatures, Edmonton is gearing up with tons of food festivities.

From street car takeovers to biking donut tours, June is set to be packed to the brim with foodie events.

Here are some of the best ones to check out in Edmonton this June.

Dolly’s Cocktails x Bent Stick Street Car Takeover

Celebrate Dolly and Bent Stick’s beer collaboration with this street car event. You’ll get light snacks and a sample cocktail to enjoy.

When: June 5, 2024

Where: 10910 100th Avenue NW, Edmonton

Price: From $59.77 per person; buy tickets here

West Block Night Market

With local artisans and live entertainment, the night market offers visitors the opportunity to enjoy dishes from some of Edmonton’s best restaurants.

When: June 7, 2024

Where: West Block Drive NW, Edmonton

Price: Free; reserve a spot here

Edmonton Donut Bike Tour

To celebrate International Donut Day, you can take a two-wheel tour of the city’s best donut spots. You’ll get three donuts, beverages and a behind-the-scenes tour of Edmonton bakeries.

When: June 7, 2024

Where: Constable Ezio Faraone Park, Edmonton

Price: $49.26 per person; buy tickets here

Lobster Feast

Enjoy seafood aplenty with delicious dishes such as baked, stuffed lobster tail, cheddar garlic buttermilk biscuits, mac and cheese, and Caesar salad.

When: June 21, 2024

Where: The Mill Craft Bar + Kitchen – 4810 Calgary Trail NW, Edmonton

Price: $79.95 per person; buy tickets here