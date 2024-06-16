6 Edmonton food events happening this week: June 17 to 23

Summer officially kicks off this week, and what better way to ring in the warmer weather and sunny skies than by checking out some tasty food events?

Edmonton has plenty of delicious foodie events to sink your teeth into this week, including wine tastings and food tours.

Here are some of the best food events to check out in Edmonton this week.

One-time-only events

Drinks in the Rink

To celebrate the longest day of the year, you can enjoy craft brews, ice-cold drinks, and live music at this unique Summer Solstice event.

When: June 22, 2024

Where: Potter Greens Park Rink – 924 Picard Drive NW, Edmonton

Price: $25 per person; buy tickets here

Summer wine tasting

Summer is all about good wine and why not get a head start on picking out your favourite? You’ll get to try five natural wines that you’ll want to sip all summer long.

When: June 22, 2024

Where: Color de Vino – 9606 82nd Avenue NW, Edmonton

Price: $38.61 per person; buy tickets here

Pride Brunchalinta

Celebrate Pride Month with a huge drag brunch at Central Social Hall. There’ll be drag performances and welcome mimosas, as well as dishes such as avocado toast, Belgian waffles, housemade donuts and more.

When: June 23, 2o24

Where: Central Social Hall – 10909 Jasper Avenue, Edmonton

Price: $49.26 per person; buy tickets here

Recurring events

Drink beer on a street car

This series by the Common is back, and you’ll be able to enjoy limited brews from some of Alberta’s best breweries, plus snacks, while riding Edmonton’s iconic historic street car.

When: Every Thursday in June

Where: 10910 100th Avenue NW, Edmonton

Price: $59.77 per person; buy tickets here

Browse goods from over 60 rotating vendors, including food trucks, local produce, prepared foods, and artisan goods. There will also be local live entertainment to enjoy while you shop.

When: Every Thursday in June

Where: 108th Avenue and 124th Street, Edmonton

Edmonton Food Bike Tour

This unique bike tour takes you on a scenic route to some of Edmonton’s best restaurants. You’ll cycle to several different locations, where you’ll enjoy chef-curated meals and get a VIP behind-the-scenes experience. You can either bring your own bike or rent one for an additional cost.

When: Every Saturday in June

Where: Starting location at 11004 97th Avenue NW, Edmonton

Price: $119 per person; buy tickets here