5 Edmonton food events happening this week: July 8 to 14

Things are heating up in Edmonton, with temperatures rising and plenty of foodie fun on the way.

Festival season is here, with plenty of delicious eats and so much more heading to YEG.

If you’re heading out this week, here are the food events you won’t want to miss in Edmonton.

One-time-only events

El Cortez Tequila Tasting

This tequila tasting with master distiller Enrique Fonseca will include 13 different samples so you can really learn all about the tequila-making process. Plus, each tequila will be paired with a delicious snack.

When: July 10, 2024

Where: El Cortez – 8230 Gateway Boulevard NW, Edmonton

Price: $123.81 per person; buy tickets here

Thousand Faces Festival

For one weekend only, the Alberta Avenue Community Centre will be home to a huge multicultural celebration, packed with incredible performances, and of course, plenty of culinary delights to get your hands on.

When: July 12 to 14, 2024

Where: 9210 118th Avenue NW, Edmonton

Price: Free

Recurring events

Drink beer on a street car

This series by the Common is back, and you’ll be able to enjoy limited brews from some of Alberta’s best breweries, plus snacks, while riding Edmonton’s iconic historic street car.

When: Every Thursday

Where: 10910 100th Avenue NW, Edmonton

Price: $59.77 per person; buy tickets here

Browse goods from over 60 rotating vendors, including food trucks, local produce, prepared foods, and artisan goods. There will also be local live entertainment to enjoy while you shop.

When: Every Thursday in July, Saturday and Sunday

Where: 108th Avenue and 124th Street, Edmonton (Thursday)

Where: 2110 101st Street NW, Edmonton (Saturday)

Where: 102nd Avenue and 124 Street, Edmonton (Sunday)

Edmonton Food Bike Tour

This unique bike tour takes you on a scenic route to some of Edmonton’s best restaurants. You’ll cycle to several different locations, where you’ll enjoy chef-curated meals and get a VIP behind-the-scenes experience. You can bring your own bike or rent one for an additional cost.

When: Every Saturday in July

Where: Starting location at 11004 97th Avenue NW, Edmonton

Price: $119 per person; buy tickets here