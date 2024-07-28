6 Edmonton food events happening this week: July 29 to August 4

Summer is in full swing and if you’re looking to get out and about in the sun, there are plenty of exciting food events heading to Edmonton this week.

From food markets to a special Filipino pop-up, there’s a lot of foodie fun to be had in YEG.

Here are some of the best food events to check out in Edmonton this week.

One-time-only events

Food For Thought: A Culinary Bookclub

Take a literary and culinary journey at this unique book club. The book of choice is The Pull of the Stars by Emma Donoghue, and there will also be Irish Barmbrack-style scones to accompany the chat.

When: July 29, 2024

Where: Stanley A. Milner Library – 7 Sir Winston Churchill Square, Centennial Plaza

Price: $5; buy tickets here

This is Pancit

This Filipino-inspired event will be kicking off at Fu’s Repair Shop on July 31, with seatings between 6 and 9 pm, followed by karaoke. You’ll be able to try a three-course tasting menu of dishes with additional food and specialty cocktails available to try out. The menu will also be available between August 1 and 4.

When: July 31 to August 4, 2024

Where: Fu’s Repair Shop – 10524 Jasper Avenue

Price: $30 for a three-course tasting menu

Flavours of the Orient: Fruit Tour

Taste and get to know all about unique Asian fruits. You’ll learn about their origins, cultural heritage, health benefits and how to incorporate them into your diet.

When: August 1, 2024

Where: Lucky Supermarket – 13851 127th Street NW

Price: $22.63 per person; buy tickets here

Recurring events

Drink beer on a street car

This series by the Common is back, and you’ll be able to enjoy limited brews from some of Alberta’s best breweries, plus snacks, while riding Edmonton’s iconic historic street car.

When: Every Thursday

Where: 10910 100th Avenue NW

Price: $59.77 per person; buy tickets here

Browse goods from over 60 rotating vendors, including food trucks, local produce, prepared foods, and artisan goods. There will also be local live entertainment to enjoy while you shop.

When: Every Thursday in July, Saturday and Sunday

Where: 108th Avenue and 124th Street (Thursday); 2110 101st Street NW (Saturday); 102nd Avenue and 124 Street (Sunday)

Edmonton Food Bike Tour

This unique bike tour takes you on a scenic route to some of Edmonton’s best restaurants. You’ll cycle to several different locations, where you’ll enjoy chef-curated meals and get a VIP behind-the-scenes experience. You can bring your own bike or rent one for an additional cost.

When: Every Saturday in July

Where: Starting location at 11004 97th Avenue NW

Price: $119 per person; buy tickets here