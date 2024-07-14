7 Edmonton food events happening this week: July 15 to 21

It’s a new week, and it’s shaping up to be a busy one for Edmonton foodies.

There are some huge food festivals popping up in the city with delicious eats from YEG’s best food trucks, restaurants, and so much more on the way.

Here are some of the best food events to check out in Edmonton this week.

One-time-only events

Hawaiian Lu’au Dinner

Get a taste of island life! The menu will include hand-carved kalua pig, coconut shrimp, sticky ribs, and more. There will also be live music from Edmonton’s own Trincan Steel Drum Orchestra.

When: July 19, 2024

Where: The Mill Craft Bar + Kitchen – 4810 Calgary Trail NW, Edmonton

Price: $54.53 per person; buy tickets here

Campio Drag Brunch

Enjoy delicious eats, craft brews and some truly talented performers at Campio’s July charity drag brunch. There will be two seatings, with shows at 11 am and 2 pm.

When: July 21, 2024

Where: Campio Brewing Co – 10257 105th Street NW, Edmonton

Price: $40.54 per person; buy tickets here

Recurring events

This huge foodie festival will feature dozens of YEG’s top restaurants and food spots offering bite-sized treats. There will also be tons of live entertainment to enjoy while you chow down.

When: July 18 to 28, 2024

Where: Sir Winston Churchill Square – 100th Street NW, Edmonton

Price: Admission is free

One of the highlights of KDays is certainly always the Midway food. With everything from BBQ to deep-fried treats, make sure you arrive hungry!

When: July 19 to 28, 2024

Where: Edmonton EXPO Centre — 7515 118th Avenue NW, Edmonton

Price: Tickets from $15; buy tickets here

Drink beer on a street car

This series by the Common is back, and you’ll be able to enjoy limited brews from some of Alberta’s best breweries, plus snacks, while riding Edmonton’s iconic historic street car.

When: Every Thursday

Where: 10910 100th Avenue NW, Edmonton

Price: $59.77 per person; buy tickets here

Browse goods from over 60 rotating vendors, including food trucks, local produce, prepared foods, and artisan goods. There will also be local live entertainment to enjoy while you shop.

When: Every Thursday in July, Saturday and Sunday

Where: 108th Avenue and 124th Street, Edmonton (Thursday)

Where: 2110 101st Street NW, Edmonton (Saturday)

Where: 102nd Avenue and 124 Street, Edmonton (Sunday)

Edmonton Food Bike Tour

This unique bike tour takes you on a scenic route to some of Edmonton’s best restaurants. You’ll cycle to several different locations, where you’ll enjoy chef-curated meals and get a VIP behind-the-scenes experience. You can bring your own bike or rent one for an additional cost.

When: Every Saturday in July

Where: Starting location at 11004 97th Avenue NW, Edmonton

Price: $119 per person; buy tickets here