5 Edmonton food events happening this week: July 1 to 7

July has finally arrived, and with warmer weather comes a new helping of food events in Edmonton.

From food festivals to farmer’s markets, here are the best food events to check out in Edmonton this week.

One-time-only events

The Bits Launch Party

Join Arcadia Brewing for the launch of its brand-new summer-ready Peach Power Sour. The event is in collaboration with women-led sports podcast The Bits so it’s a great opportunity to grab a brew and chat sports.

When: July 4, 2024

Where: Arcadia Brewing Co – 10712 120th Street NW, Edmonton

Price: Free

This family-friendly festival celebrates the best in Jamaican cuisine. In addition to food and drink aplenty, there will also be live music, games, and more.

When: July 6, 2024

Where: Queen Mary Park – 10844 117th Street NW, Edmonton

Price: Free

Recurring events

Drink beer on a street car

This series by the Common is back, and you’ll be able to enjoy limited brews from some of Alberta’s best breweries, plus snacks, while riding Edmonton’s iconic historic street car.

When: Every Thursday

Where: 10910 100th Avenue NW, Edmonton

Price: $59.77 per person; buy tickets here

Browse goods from over 60 rotating vendors, including food trucks, local produce, prepared foods, and artisan goods. There will also be local live entertainment to enjoy while you shop.

When: Every Thursday in June, Saturday and Sunday

Where: 108th Avenue and 124th Street, Edmonton (Thursday)

Where: 2110 101st Street NW, Edmonton (Saturday)

Where: 102nd Avenue and 124 Street, Edmonton (Sunday)

Edmonton Food Bike Tour

This unique bike tour takes you on a scenic route to some of Edmonton’s best restaurants. You’ll cycle to several different locations, where you’ll enjoy chef-curated meals and get a VIP behind-the-scenes experience. You can either bring your own bike or rent one for an additional cost.

When: Every Saturday in June

Where: Starting location at 11004 97th Avenue NW, Edmonton

Price: $119 per person; buy tickets here