4 Edmonton food events happening this week: January 22 to 28

January is another busy month for food events in Edmonton.

If you’re looking to fill up your calendar this week with all kinds of foodie fun and great eats, there’s certainly a ton to get into.

From Chinatown Dining Week to drag brunch, here are some of Edmonton’s best food events to check out.

Get to know some local gems and sample some of YEG’s best eats at Chinatown Dining Week. To celebrate, 24 Chinatown businesses have put together special menus priced at $10 or $20 for in-person dining or takeout.

When: January 18 to 28, 2024

Where: Various locations in Chinatown

Enjoy a charity drag brunch

You can enjoy delicious brunch dishes and craft beer while watching some of the city’s best drag artists take to the stage during this charity event.

When: January 28, 2024

Where: Campio Brewing Co – 10257 105th Street NW, Edmonton

Price: From $36.75 per person; buy tickets here

Check out the farmers’ market

Edmonton’s oldest farmers’ market is held every weekend, and it’s the perfect place to stock up on locally grown produce, baked goods, and more.

When: Every Saturday and Sunday

Where: 10305 97th Street NW, Edmonton

Get the week off to a great start with Tuesday Night Trivia.

Bring a group of friends and test your music and general knowledge for a chance to get your hands on prizes.

When: Every Tuesday in January

Where: Hudsons Canada’s Pub – 10307 82nd Avenue NW, Edmonton