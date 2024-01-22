4 Edmonton food events happening this week: January 22 to 28
January is another busy month for food events in Edmonton.
If you’re looking to fill up your calendar this week with all kinds of foodie fun and great eats, there’s certainly a ton to get into.
From Chinatown Dining Week to drag brunch, here are some of Edmonton’s best food events to check out.
Chinatown Dining Week
Get to know some local gems and sample some of YEG’s best eats at Chinatown Dining Week. To celebrate, 24 Chinatown businesses have put together special menus priced at $10 or $20 for in-person dining or takeout.
When: January 18 to 28, 2024
Where: Various locations in Chinatown
Enjoy a charity drag brunch
You can enjoy delicious brunch dishes and craft beer while watching some of the city’s best drag artists take to the stage during this charity event.
When: January 28, 2024
Where: Campio Brewing Co – 10257 105th Street NW, Edmonton
Price: From $36.75 per person; buy tickets here
Check out the farmers’ market
Edmonton’s oldest farmers’ market is held every weekend, and it’s the perfect place to stock up on locally grown produce, baked goods, and more.
When: Every Saturday and Sunday
Where: 10305 97th Street NW, Edmonton
Head to trivia night
Get the week off to a great start with Tuesday Night Trivia.
Bring a group of friends and test your music and general knowledge for a chance to get your hands on prizes.
When: Every Tuesday in January
Where: Hudsons Canada’s Pub – 10307 82nd Avenue NW, Edmonton