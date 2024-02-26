4 Edmonton food events happening this week: February 26 to March 3

It’s a brand-new week, and that means a whole lot of exciting food events in Edmonton.

From movie night with popcorn and Prosecco to a huge food festival, here are some of the best food events to check out this week in Edmonton.

Is there anything better than a cozy movie night?

Halo Bar Bistro is hosting a showing of classic comedy Dumb and Dumber, complete with truffle popcorn and even a surprise!

When: March 1, 2024

Where: Halo Bar Bistro – Renaissance Edmonton Airport Hotel, 4236 36th Street East, Calmar

This super popular festival is returning to Sherwood Park for a weekend. Over 100 gourmet food vendors from all over Alberta will be selling delicious bites.

When: March 2 and 3, 2024

Where: 401 Festival Lane, Sherwood Park

The Bountiful Farmers’ Market has a ton of local vendors, and it’s the perfect place to stock up on locally-grown produce, baked goods, and more.

When: Every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday

Where: 3696 97th Street NW, Edmonton

Get the week off to a great start with Wednesday Night Trivia.

Bring a group of friends and test your music and general knowledge for a chance to get your hands on some pretty sweet prizes.

When: Every Wednesday in February

Where: The Canadian Brewhouse – 15513 37th Street NW, Edmonton