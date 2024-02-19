4 Edmonton food events happening this week: February 19 to 25
We love a good food event here at Dished, and, luckily for us, February has been packed to the brim with them.
This week is no different, with plenty of food events taking place all over Edmonton to check out.
From a huge wine festival to a tour of some sweet treats, here are some of the best Edmonton food events to check out this week.
Old Strathcona Sweet Treats and Latte Festival
Take a tour of all the delicious sweet treats Whyte Avenue has to offer. Participating vendors will have featured menu items and drinks to indulge in.
When: February 10 to 25, 2024
Where: Various locations in Edmonton
Winefest 2024
Winefest is making its way back to Edmonton, showcasing over 290 wines from 16 countries, with a special focus on Rioja, Spain. There will also be food samples such as Alberta beef short ribs, wild mushroom ravioli, and flambéed French beignet.
When: February 23 and 24, 2024
Where: Edmonton Convention Centre – 9797 Jasper Avenue, Edmonton
Price: From $126.55 per person; buy tickets here
Check out the farmers’ market
The Bountiful Farmers’ Market has a ton of local vendors, and it’s the perfect place to stock up on locally-grown produce, baked goods, and more.
When: Every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday
Where: 3696 97 Street NW, Edmonton
Head to trivia night
Get the week off to a great start with Wednesday Night Trivia.
Bring a group of friends and test your music and general knowledge for a chance to get your hands on some pretty sweet prizes.
When: Every Wednesday in February
Where: The Canadian Brewhouse – 15513 37th Street NW, Edmonton