4 Edmonton food events happening this week: February 19 to 25

We love a good food event here at Dished, and, luckily for us, February has been packed to the brim with them.

This week is no different, with plenty of food events taking place all over Edmonton to check out.

From a huge wine festival to a tour of some sweet treats, here are some of the best Edmonton food events to check out this week.

Take a tour of all the delicious sweet treats Whyte Avenue has to offer. Participating vendors will have featured menu items and drinks to indulge in.

When: February 10 to 25, 2024

Where: Various locations in Edmonton

Winefest is making its way back to Edmonton, showcasing over 290 wines from 16 countries, with a special focus on Rioja, Spain. There will also be food samples such as Alberta beef short ribs, wild mushroom ravioli, and flambéed French beignet.

When: February 23 and 24, 2024

Where: Edmonton Convention Centre – 9797 Jasper Avenue, Edmonton

Price: From $126.55 per person; buy tickets here

The Bountiful Farmers’ Market has a ton of local vendors, and it’s the perfect place to stock up on locally-grown produce, baked goods, and more.

When: Every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday

Where: 3696 97 Street NW, Edmonton

Get the week off to a great start with Wednesday Night Trivia.

Bring a group of friends and test your music and general knowledge for a chance to get your hands on some pretty sweet prizes.

When: Every Wednesday in February

Where: The Canadian Brewhouse – 15513 37th Street NW, Edmonton