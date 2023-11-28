6 best Edmonton food events to check out in December

The holidays are so close that we can almost taste it and that means there are a ton of food events taking place in Edmonton in December.

From creating festive cocktails to cookie decorating, there is so much going on in YEG to get you in the festive spirit.

Here are the best Edmonton food events to check out in December.

Check out the farmers’ market

Edmonton’s oldest farmers’ market is held every weekend, and it’s the perfect place to stock up on locally grown produce, baked goods, and more.

When: Every Saturday and Sunday

Where: 10305 97th Street NW, Edmonton

Cookies and cocktails

Grab a bestie and head down to this adorable cookie decorating and cocktail event just in time for the holidays. You’ll each get a cocktail and a cookie decorating set so you can get in the festive spirit.

When: December 14, 2023

Where: 10909 Jasper Avenue, Edmonton

Price: $53.52 for two people; buy tickets here

Get the week off to a great start with Tuesday Night Trivia at the Canadian Brewhouse.

Bring a group of friends and test your music and general knowledge for a chance to get your hands on prizes.

When: Every Tuesday in November

Where: The Canadian Brewhouse (Edmonton Manning) – 15513 37th Street NW, Edmonton

Get a Taste of Mexico

This hands-on cooking event will teach you all about the history and culture behind authentic Mexican dishes, as well as traditional Mexican holiday traditions and treats.

You’ll also get to enjoy the meal you carefully prepared.

When: December 3, 2023

Where: 14017 Victoria Trail NW, Edmonton

Price: $113.16 per person; buy tickets here

Food For Thought

This one is for the foodies and bookworms out there! This unique book club combines reading with culinary creations that are inspired by themes within the book.

In December, the novel will be Mary Shelley’s iconic Frankenstein, and the club will be making a rustic bread pudding to snack on.

When: December 8, 2023

Where: Edmonton Public Library, 7 Sir Winston Churchill Square, Edmonton

Price: $5 per person; buy tickets here

Shake up some holiday cocktails

Learn how to make your own festive cocktails in this class. You and a friend will be taught how to make three signature holiday cocktails to shake up the festive season.

When: December 7, 2023

Where: 10242 106th Street, Edmonton

Price: $128.07 for two people; buy tickets here