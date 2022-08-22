Summer is sadly coming to an end, but there are some pretty cool Edmonton food events to check out before it’s over.

The weather has been so hot and the fantastic selection of epic food and beverage events continuing into the end of August is sure to be refreshing.

This week has some of the city’s favourite summer food events like bike tours, ghost tours, and summer drag brunches.

Here are the best Edmonton food events to check out this week in August.

Biking to and from four of YEG’s best spots, this summer-only tour is a great chance to try dishes created by the area’s top chefs.

When: Every Saturday from 11 am to 4 pm

Where: Start Location – Constable Ezio Faraone Park

Price: Starting at $155.90

This is a ghost tour and a pub crawl all wrapped into one spooky evening.

An experienced storyteller will lead you to two different pubs, telling stories about ghosts, hauntings, murders, and mysteries. Expect reserved seating and discounts as well at both of the pubs you will stop at.

Grab tickets…if you dare.

When: Every Friday and Saturday, from 6 pm to 8 pm

Where: 10322 83rd Avenue, Edmonton

Price: $32.85

Hosted by DOSC Restaurant and Say Uncle, this is a weekly event that features an exciting new lineup throughout the day of entertainment and food trucks.

When: Every Saturday, from 11 am to late

Where: 104th Street, Edmonton

Price: Free

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Campio Brewing Co. (@campiobrewing)

Vanity Fair & Coline Bae, with performances by many others, is an outdoor drag show located in a beer garden.

This is a brunch event where each table gets delicious food like kettle chips, arugula salad, and Campio’s Newest Pizza, the Destination Calabria made with spicy Calabrian soppressata, sun-dried tomatoes, ricotta, pepperoncini, fresh oregano, grana Padano, and hot honey, to name just a few.

When: Sunday, August 28, from 11 am to 4:30 pm

Where: St. Albert Grain Elevator Park – 4 Meadowview Lane, St. Albert

Price: $36.75