9 Edmonton food events happening this week: August 12 to 18

Another week, another stacked line-up of food events to check out in Edmonton.

From a celebration of all the incredible ingredients Alberta has to offer to sushi and sake nights, here are some of the best food events to check out in YEG this week.

One-time-only events

Alberta on the Plate

This 10-day dine-out festival celebrates Alberta’s incredible food. Participating restaurants offer multi-course, fixed-price menus highlighting local producers, growers, distillers, and brewers.

When: August 9 to 18, 2024

Where: Various restaurants across Edmonton

Sushi and Sake Night

Enjoy a Japanese-inspired meal prepared by Top Chef Canada winner Chef Paul Moran. Each of the six courses will be paired with a sake for a unique culinary journey.

When: August 15 and 16, 2024

Where: L’OCA Quality Market – 340 Baseline Road, Sherwood Park

Price: $125 per person; buy tickets here

Lucky Lobster Crawl

Enjoy a showcase of Nova Scotia’s finest cuisine. You’ll enjoy a dinner of Nova Scotia whole lobster with butter, vegetables, garlic toast points, roast potatoes, and more. There will also be live music to accompany the meal.

When: August 16, 2024

Where: Pearl Showroom at Pure Casino Yellowhead – 12464 153rd Street NW, Edmonton

Price: $69.99 per person; buy tickets here

Saltburn Cocktail Party

Celebrating one of the most talked about movies of the year, Dolly’s Cocktail Bar will be hosting a Saltburn-themed night. There’ll be special cocktails (bathwater, anyone?) and live music, so dig out your best costume!

When: August 18, 2024 from 5 pm

Where: Dolly’s Cocktail Bar – 9902 109th Street NW, Edmonton

Recurring events

Drink beer on a street car

This series by the Common is back, and you can enjoy limited brews from some of Alberta’s best breweries, plus snacks, while riding Edmonton’s iconic historic streetcar.

When: Every Thursday

Where: 10910 100th Avenue NW

Price: $59.77 per person; buy tickets here

Browse goods from over 60 rotating vendors, including food trucks, local produce, prepared foods, and artisan goods. There will also be local live entertainment to enjoy while you shop.

When: Every Thursday, Saturday and Sunday

Where: 108th Avenue and 124th Street (Thursday); 2110 101st Street NW (Saturday); 102nd Avenue and 124 Street (Sunday)

Fish ‘n Chips Fridays

Get your hands on fish, chips, and a drink for just $15 in support of Santas Anonymous and Ronald McDonald House. Supplies are limited, so be sure to get down early.

When: Every Friday in August from 11 am

Where: Sabor – 109 10220 103rd Street, Edmonton

Price: $15

Haunted Pub Tour

Learn all about Old Strathcona’s haunted history. You’ll hear about ghosts, hauntings, murders, and mysteries before heading to one of the area’s pubs.

When: Fridays and Saturdays

Where: Meeting point is at the Rescue statue beside the Walterdale Theater – 10322 83rd Avenue, Edmonton

Price: $43.93 per person; buy tickets here

Edmonton Food Bike Tour

This unique bike tour takes you on a scenic route to some of Edmonton’s best restaurants. You’ll cycle to several different locations, where you’ll enjoy chef-curated meals and get a VIP behind-the-scenes experience. You can bring your own bike or rent one for an additional cost.

When: Every Saturday

Where: Starting location at 11004 97th Avenue NW

Price: $119 per person; buy tickets here