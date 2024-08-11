9 Edmonton food events happening this week: August 12 to 18
Another week, another stacked line-up of food events to check out in Edmonton.
From a celebration of all the incredible ingredients Alberta has to offer to sushi and sake nights, here are some of the best food events to check out in YEG this week.
One-time-only events
Alberta on the Plate
This 10-day dine-out festival celebrates Alberta’s incredible food. Participating restaurants offer multi-course, fixed-price menus highlighting local producers, growers, distillers, and brewers.
When: August 9 to 18, 2024
Where: Various restaurants across Edmonton
Sushi and Sake Night
Enjoy a Japanese-inspired meal prepared by Top Chef Canada winner Chef Paul Moran. Each of the six courses will be paired with a sake for a unique culinary journey.
When: August 15 and 16, 2024
Where: L’OCA Quality Market – 340 Baseline Road, Sherwood Park
Price: $125 per person; buy tickets here
Lucky Lobster Crawl
Enjoy a showcase of Nova Scotia’s finest cuisine. You’ll enjoy a dinner of Nova Scotia whole lobster with butter, vegetables, garlic toast points, roast potatoes, and more. There will also be live music to accompany the meal.
When: August 16, 2024
Where: Pearl Showroom at Pure Casino Yellowhead – 12464 153rd Street NW, Edmonton
Price: $69.99 per person; buy tickets here
Saltburn Cocktail Party
Celebrating one of the most talked about movies of the year, Dolly’s Cocktail Bar will be hosting a Saltburn-themed night. There’ll be special cocktails (bathwater, anyone?) and live music, so dig out your best costume!
When: August 18, 2024 from 5 pm
Where: Dolly’s Cocktail Bar – 9902 109th Street NW, Edmonton
Recurring events
Drink beer on a street car
This series by the Common is back, and you can enjoy limited brews from some of Alberta’s best breweries, plus snacks, while riding Edmonton’s iconic historic streetcar.
When: Every Thursday
Where: 10910 100th Avenue NW
Price: $59.77 per person; buy tickets here
124 Grand Market
Browse goods from over 60 rotating vendors, including food trucks, local produce, prepared foods, and artisan goods. There will also be local live entertainment to enjoy while you shop.
When: Every Thursday, Saturday and Sunday
Where: 108th Avenue and 124th Street (Thursday); 2110 101st Street NW (Saturday); 102nd Avenue and 124 Street (Sunday)
Fish ‘n Chips Fridays
Get your hands on fish, chips, and a drink for just $15 in support of Santas Anonymous and Ronald McDonald House. Supplies are limited, so be sure to get down early.
When: Every Friday in August from 11 am
Where: Sabor – 109 10220 103rd Street, Edmonton
Price: $15
Haunted Pub Tour
Learn all about Old Strathcona’s haunted history. You’ll hear about ghosts, hauntings, murders, and mysteries before heading to one of the area’s pubs.
When: Fridays and Saturdays
Where: Meeting point is at the Rescue statue beside the Walterdale Theater – 10322 83rd Avenue, Edmonton
Price: $43.93 per person; buy tickets here
Edmonton Food Bike Tour
This unique bike tour takes you on a scenic route to some of Edmonton’s best restaurants. You’ll cycle to several different locations, where you’ll enjoy chef-curated meals and get a VIP behind-the-scenes experience. You can bring your own bike or rent one for an additional cost.
When: Every Saturday
Where: Starting location at 11004 97th Avenue NW
Price: $119 per person; buy tickets here