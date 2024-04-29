3 Edmonton food events happening this week: April 29 to May 5

April may be drawing to a close, but the deliciousness never ends, with tons of incredible food festivities taking over Edmonton this week.

From a huge celebration of pizza to a trip to the farmers’ market, here are some of the best food events to check out this week in Edmonton.

Take part in the ultimate celebration of the humble pizza. Restaurants across Edmonton will be showcasing unique pies over the course of the week. Even if you don’t want to dine out, DoorDash will be the exclusive delivery partner for the event, so you can get a piping hot pie delivered.

When: May 1 to 7, 2024

Where: Participating restaurants across Edmonton

Over 20 local restaurants and bars will be crafting creative food and drinking pairings inspired by Spring Après throughout this 16-day event.

When: April 19 to May 4, 2024

Where: Various locations in Banff

The Bountiful Farmers’ Market has many local vendors and is the perfect place to stock up on locally grown produce, baked goods, and more.

When: Every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday

Where: 3696 97th Street NW, Edmonton