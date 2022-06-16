"We advocated fiercely": Alberta leaders not impressed Edmonton shut out of hosting FIFA

Edmonton’s mayor is voicing his disappoint after Alberta’s capital was shut out of being a host city of the 20216 FIFA World Cup.

“Today, I am disappointed to announce that Edmonton was not successful in our bid for the FIFA World Cup in 2026™”, Mayor Sohi said in a news release and on Twitter.

“We advocated fiercely, we had our provincial and federal government partners on board to provide funding, and most of all, we had the support of Edmontonians,” he added.

“I am proud of the bid that we put forward, and I will explore other ways to put Edmonton on the world stage. I wish the recently announced host cities the best of luck in 2026.

FIFA announced Thursday afternoon that among the 16 North American cities chosen were Vancouver and Toronto.

Minister of Culture Ron Orr also issued a statement on the FIFA World Cup 2026 host city announcement, saying ” It is unfortunate that soccer fans will not experience the beauty and vibrancy of Edmonton and our province as a whole. Alberta’s government worked hard and committed a significant financial sum to help the bid along.”

“I wish to thank the City of Edmonton for its courage and vision. Your enthusiasm for these games has been noteworthy. We share your disappointment with this decision,” Orr added.