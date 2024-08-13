Edmonton Elks are getting a new owner: report

A new owner for the Edmonton Elks has been approved by both the team’s board and the CFL, as first reported by TSN’s Dave Naylor.

Hearing the new owner of the @GoElks has been approved by both the team’s board and the @CFL. Marks the end of an era of 75-years of community ownership. Announcement/introuduction expected before the end of this week. #CFL #Elks — Dave Naylor (@TSNDaveNaylor) August 13, 2024

This new agreement will end a 75-year partnership of community ownership. It comes as little surprise, however, with Naylor reporting in March that the Elks were seeking private ownership.

The new owner is not yet known to the public but is expected to be announced later this week. However, in a follow up tweet, Naylor said he is hearing it will be Larry Thompson, a man who comes from the construction business and is a longtime season ticket holder with the Elks.

According to a source, the new owner of the @GoElks is Larry Thompson. Comes from the construction business, local, longtime season ticket holder. #CFL #Elks — Dave Naylor (@TSNDaveNaylor) August 13, 2024

This new deal may help the Elks to build a new facility. Their current home, Commonwealth Stadium, has been open since 1978 and has become quite outdated over the last several years. That said, the project would be pricey, as Commonwealth seats over 56,000.

This will be one of several changes the Elks have undergone this year. Over a month ago, the organization announced that general manager and head coach Chris Jones had been relieved of his duties. He was replaced by Geroy Simon in an interim role, while former CFL quarterback Jarious Jackson took over as their interim head coach. Jackson also serves as the team’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

The 2024 season has been another rough one for the Elks, who sit dead last in the West Division with a 2-7 record. Their struggles come after a 2023 season in which they were once again at the bottom of their division with a 4-14 record.