It could be one of the coldest Christmas Days in Edmonton history

Bundle up out there! The Weather Network is predicting that Edmonton could have one of its coldest Christmas Days on record.

The blast of cold air also may set records for the coldest Christmas Day in other cities in the province, according to TWN.

“Many regions will have temperatures into the mid- and upper -20s, and wind chills of -30ºC or -40ºC on the weekend. Overnight lows will be even chillier, potentially reaching or exceeding the -30s,” The Weather Network advises.

Edmonton may see one of it’s coldest Christmas Day, with a forecast of -27ºC. According to TWN, it trails the following coldest Christmas Days:

December 25, 1917: -28.9ºC

December 25, 1971: -28.3ºC

December 25, 1934: -27.8ºC

December 25, 1886: -27.2ºC

Edmonton airport, also with a forecast daytime high of -27ºC, may top its previous record as well, which dipped down to -27.8ºC in 1971.

The Weather Network says the severe cold will dominate the Prairies for the rest of December, especially around and during Christmas. The burst of the chilly air is due to cross-polar flow delivering dangerous cold weather directly from Siberia.

Looking ahead, the forecast for Edmonton is brutally cold, flirting with daytime highs of nearly -30ºC for consecutive days for the end of 2021.

So bundle up, Edmonton. If you are looking to get into the holiday spirit, check out our roundup of best Christmas lights displays in and around Edmonton.