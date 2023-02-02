An Edmonton man spun and won BIG on a lotto game

An Edmonton man won on the Big Spin wheel, increasing his wealth by six figures.

Murray Daneliuk bought his lucky ticket on January 4 from the Hazeldean IDA Drug Market (9611 66 Avenue) and learned he would get a chance to spin the Big Spin wheel.

A few days later, Daneliuk walked up to the wheel and spun it, resulting in a cool $150,000 windfall.

“It’s unreal!” he said after spinning the wheel. “I’ve never won anything like this.”

Daneliuk said he might use the extra cash to purchase another vehicle or put it toward a vacation.

“It’s a nice bundle of money,” he added.

What would you do with an extra $150,000?