Edmonton is one of the best cities in Canada to launch a startup: report
While you may think of Silicon Valley when you hear the word “startup,” Canadians don’t have to venture far to find themselves in an entrepreneurial hub.
Despite their size, Kingston, Ontario, (eighth) and Victoria, BC, (ninth) found themselves very high in this ranking, a score that the website calls “remarkable.”
- You might also like:
- A massive Sephora is opening this month just outside of Edmonton
- The October forecast for Alberta is out, and we are in for a treat
- A new bridge in Banff opened and it gives the perfect Instagram-worthy views (PHOTOS)
On the international scale, Canada landed in fourth place, just behind the United States, the United Kingdom, and Israel.
According to Hello Safe, Startup Blink’s annual ranking of the best countries and cities for startups is based on three sets of criteria: quality, quantity, and business environment. This “allows this organization to establish a top 100 of the best countries and a top 1,000 of the best cities for startups in the world.”
To view the extensive national and international rankings, visit hellosafe.ca.
With files from Al Sciola