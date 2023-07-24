Win a hotel stay at the Metterra Hotel Edmonton in Daily Hive's 15th-anniversary giveaway

On July 22, 2008, co-founders Karm Sumal and Manny Bahia launched Vancity Buzz from an unassuming basement suite in South Vancouver.

By 2016 Vancity Buzz had established a stronghold out west, so it rebranded and broke into the national market under a new name, Daily Hive.

This year marks Daily Hive’s 15th year as one of Canada’s most trusted sources for hyper-local news.

Since 2016, Daily Hive has grown into a ubiquitous source of Canadian content, publishing up-to-the-minute stories every day in major cities across the country.

In celebration of its 15th year, Daily Hive is giving away an incredible prize to one of its lucky Edmonton-based readers.

The Metterra Hotel, Edmonton, one of the city’s independent, most luxurious boutique hotels, is giving away a two-night stay at its prime location on Whyte Avenue, with plenty of treats thrown in!

The prize

A 2-night stay in a King Suite at Metterra Hotel

$200.00 dinner credit at Ampersand 27 Restaurant

1 Bottle of chilled Veuve Cliquot placed in the room prior to arrival

1 Charcuterie box from Ampersand 27, placed in the room prior to arrival

Valet Parking

Buffet Breakfast for 2 each morning at Metterra Hotel

Indulge at the bar, cozy up by the fireplace with a glass of bubbly, dig into a selection of finely curated charcuterie, or take a warm soak in the king suite’s jetted tub.

Located in the elegant and quaint neighbourhood of Old Strathcona, the winner of this spectacular giveaway will be staying just steps away from some of the best local boutiques, restaurants, and nightlife in the city.

For dinner, relish in the tastiness of Ampersand27’s sought-after menu, ponder an extensive list of gins, and delight in the flavours of bespoke cocktails made to compliment a fresh selection of modern dishes.

For a chance to win follow the instructions below:

How to enter

To enter for your chance to win, do at least one of the following:

1. Follow @metterrahotel and @DailyHiveCanada on Instagram and tag a friend or family member you’d love to travel with on the post below. (1 entry)

2. Tweet the following (1 entry):

Win a two-night stay at @metterrahotel Edmonton in Daily Hive’s 15th Birthday Giveaway. Follow @DailyHiveYEG and RT to enter! (1 entry)

3. Subscribe to Daily Hive’s newsletter. (1 entry)

Contest entries will be accepted from the time and date of publishing until 11:59 pm on August 1, 2023. One winner will be chosen at random and contacted through the platform they used to enter.

