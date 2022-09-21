RCMP says two drivers were caught going more than 60 km an hour over the posted speed limit at the same location outside of Edmonton.

On September 9, 2022, at 5:20 am, Fort Saskatchewan RCMP was conducting traffic enforcement on Highway 15 at the Old Fort Trail.

An officer clocked a motorist travelling at 164 km/hr in a posted 100 km/hr zone, then again on September 19, 2022, at the same time and location, another driver was clocked at 161 km/hr in the posted 100 km/hr zone. The officer was in a fully marked and visible patrol unit for both of these incidents.

Both drivers were charged under the Traffic Safety Act and are required to appear in Fort Saskatchewan Provincial Court next month.

Fort Saskatchewan RCMP says it would like to remind drivers of the importance of abiding by the posted speed limit.

“By driving in excess of the speed limit, drivers have less time to react to any obstructions on the roadway such as wildlife, other motorists or pedestrians,” Mounties said in a news release.