Draisaitl makes hilarious farewell post for ex-Oilers teammate Ceci

The Edmonton Oilers have moved on from defenceman Cody Ceci after a trade with the San Jose Sharks over the weekend, and Leon Draisaitl bid farewell to his former teammate with a hilarious post on Instagram.

It is no secret that the duo are good friends and have built quite a strong bond with each other over the three seasons that Ceci has played with the Oilers. Seeing him be moved to the Sharks was surely a hard pill for Draisaitl to swallow, but that doesn’t mean that the German power forward wasn’t going to have some fun with it.

Draisaitl took to social media to say goodbye to his friend. The first photo appears to show the two hanging out at a wedding, while the second is a grainy photo of Ceci face-planting into the boards.

Can’t say that Draisaitl has a “drai” sense of humour.

“Gonna miss you a lot, Shintu,” Draisaitl captioned his post. “What a teammate.”

Ceci’s departure to San Jose marks the end of a 237-game stint with the Oilers that saw him post 11 goals and 68 points. Oilers fans will most likely remember him for his prowess in playoff Game 7s where he scored a remarkable two goals and three points in three games.

The latest was an assist on Edmonton’s only goal in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Florida Panthers by Mattias Janmark.

While Ceci is moving on to a new team, the expectation is that Draisaitl will be sticking around the Alberta capital for many more years. Reports about an extension for Draisaitl have been scarce of late, but the latest word is that things are moving in a positive direction.

Trades splitting up friendships is part of what comes with being an NHL player, but you can be sure the two will meet up when the Oilers face off against the Sharks on December 21.