The Doobie Brothers are bringing their 50th Anniversary Tour to Edmonton

The Doobie Brothers have added a Canadian leg to their highly-anticipated 50th Anniversary Tour — and they’re coming to Edmonton.

The four-time Grammy Award winners will stop off at Rogers Place on Tuesday, October 24 for what’s sure to be a night to remember.

The tour, which is set to hit up 10 cities across six provinces, will see the band back on the road together for the first time in over 25 years.

The Doobie Brothers have amassed a loyal fanbase around the world over the years, thanks to their mind-blowing, roots-based, harmony-laden, guitar-driven sound.

They have sold nearly 50 million albums worldwide, had three multi–platinum albums, seven platinum albums, 14 gold albums, a rare diamond record for their 1976 album, Best of the Doobies, and were recently inducted into the 2020 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

The group is known for their No. 1 singles “Black Water” and “What a Fool Believes,” both gold, as well as megahits like “Listen to the Music,” “Long Train Runnin’,” and “China Grove,” and they continue to write and record new material today.

The 50th Anniversary Tour will see Edmonton fans get the rare opportunity to see the rock and roll legends perform these timeless hits on stage live — so don’t miss out. Tickets are on sale now.

When: Tuesday, October 24

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Rogers Place — 10220 104 Ave NW, Edmonton

Price: Starting at $57.75 — Available here