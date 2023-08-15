Dog attack leaves Edmonton woman with serious bite wounds across body

Police are asking for assistance in locating a dog and its owner after a woman was viciously attacked by the animal on Saturday.

At around 4:30 pm on August 12, it was reported that a 69-year-old woman was walking along the sidewalk in front of a pizza restaurant near 118th Avenue and 33rd Street. A man walking a large dog on a leash was approaching her from the opposite direction.

The man reportedly told the woman, “Don’t worry, he don’t bite,” just before the dog unleashed on her.

Police say the dog knocked the woman onto the sidewalk and began biting her. She sustained “serious bite wounds” on her legs, hands, and face but eventually got to her feet and sought refuge inside the restaurant.

Paramedics took her to hospital with serious, non-life threatening injuries, where police say she underwent surgery.

The man and his dog immediately fled the area, and police have since been unable to locate him.

He is described as a white male with long blonde hair, wearing a red shirt at the time of the attack. He was walking the dog on a long, blue leash.

The dog was described as a tan-coloured pit bull or a pit bull cross, similar to this stock image provided by police.

Anyone with information or the whereabouts of the suspect and/or the dog is asked to call Edmonton Police at 780-423-4567.