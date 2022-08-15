EventsConcerts

DJ Pauly D is playing an Edmonton show this September

DJ Pauly D is playing an Edmonton show this September
DJ Pauly D/Shutterstock

It’s time to get your GTL (gym, tan, laundry) on, because Paul DelVecchio, better known as DJ Pauly D, will be paying a visit to Midway Music Hall this fall.

Pauly has been named to the Forbes’ World’s Highest Paid DJs list three times, including the magazine’s most recent list in 2019.

On the show, Pauly D was best known for his loud, abrasive attitude, and for coining wacky and comical phrases like “it’s T-shirt time” or “the cabs are here.”

And who could forget the copious amounts of gel and product needed for that hair?

Pauly D will be bringing his wild enthusiasm and personal flair to Midway Music Hall on Thursday, September 1.

Tickets go on sale on August 18 at 10 am, starting at $20 a pop.

DJ Pauly D in Edmonton

Where: Midway Music Hall
Time: 8 pm
When: Thursday, September 1, 2022

