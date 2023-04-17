Looking for the best sandwich shops in Edmonton?

It would make sense. It doesn’t matter if it’s breakfast, lunch, or dinner… there’s never a wrong time to enjoy a sandwich. There’s really nothing better than two pieces of bread holding all of our favourite meats, veggies, and sauces, and better yet, discovering the creative spins different places put on it.

There’s nothing more disappointing than a sad sandwich, which is why we’ve found the best spots to go, whether you’re looking for an Italian deli sub, a classic Cubano, or something else.

Here are 10 of the best sandwich shops in Edmonton you absolutely need to check out for yourself.

Pal’s Sandwich Bar

Sides include fries, chips, and potato salad, but obviously, it’s the sandwiches that will become the stars of the show.

Veggie sandwiches on fresh bread, packed with sprouts and house-made spreads will be available, and so will Cubanos, egg salad, and Italian sandwiches with cheese on muffuletta, a Sicilian sesame bread. If you’re craving a house-made meatball sub on fresh bread baked with melted cheese and marinara sauce, then this is the spot to hit.

Address: 10335 – 83rd Avenue, Edmonton

Rosewood Foods

This is more of a cafe than a sandwich shop, but with choices like the chèvre grilled cheese whipped goat cheese, aged white cheddar, and caramelized onion on house milk bread, we felt compelled to include it.

Address: 10150 100th Street NW #101, Edmonton

The Italian Centre

You can find some seriously delicious and massive Italian subs from this authentic deli that’s been a fixture of the city for over a generation.

Address: Various locations

Farrow Sandwiches

Like the rest of the menu here at the popular cafe and bakery, the sandwiches often change. Expect some delicious handhelds, like a creative orange pulled pork or a roast beef sandwich made with horseradish aioli, pickled red onions, chips, and arugula.

Address: Various locations

Banh Mi Day

There are six different Banh Mi sandwiches, like the OG Cold Cut, BBQ pulled pork, grilled chicken, and five spices pork belly. All of these sandwiches are topped with house-made egg mayo, cucumber, pickled daikon, and carrots.

Address: 11765 Jasper Avenue, Edmonton

Western Sandwich Company

There are breakfast sandwiches, but for lunch, there are more than 10 sandwich options, whether you’re in the mood for a classic, a hot dog, a grilled cheese, or otherwise. The pulled pork grilled cheese on house-baked rosemary focaccia bread here is made with pulled pork, house-made St. Louis-style BBQ sauce, and gouda cheese, while the (Keto) cheeseburger is topped with a prime rib beef patty, double smoked bacon, roasted tomatoes, spinach, Gouda cheese, and mustard mayonnaise.

Address: 12032 – 107th Avenue, Edmonton

Sammies by Sodo

If you’re looking for an Italian-deli style on the spicy side, go with the Papi. That one comes topped with mortadella, hot capicola, chorizo, manchego, lettuce, tomato, pickles, a dijon-mayo, and a veg sauce.

There’s something for everyone here.

The Sammy Baby is Asian-inspired with gochujang, cucumber, spring mix, cilantro, red onions, and mushrooms. Then there’s also the Mexican-inspired Carlo sandwich topped with refried beans, tomato, lettuce, tortilla, cilantro, chipotle, and a plant-based “chicken.”

Address: 11011 Jasper Avenue, Edmonton

DaDeO

This neighbourhood-focused diner and bar serve up Cajun-style cooking of the south. Plenty of amazing New Orleans-style dishes are on the menu here, and the Po’boy sandwiches are a must-try.

Address: 10548 A 82nd Avenue NW, Edmonton

Van Loc

This extremely popular spot for banh mi subs not only has an amazing selection of sandwiches but bakes its baguettes in-house every day.

Address: 10648 98th Street NW, Edmonton

District Cafe & Bakery

Go for either the smoked bacon or truffle mushroom options here, all of which are dressed differently and served on a perfectly soft milk bun.

Address: 10011 109th Street NW #101, Edmonton

