Vincent Desharnais may now be a member of the Vancouver Canucks, but he still has a strong appreciation towards the Edmonton Oilers organization.

Desharnais spent the past two seasons with the Oilers after working on his craft for a number of years in the minors. He was one of the team’s feel-good stories, having been drafted in the seventh round in 2016. His determination to get him to where he is now resulted in him being the Oilers’ nominee for the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy this past season.

The 6-foot-7 defenceman has since moved on, as he inked a two-year, $4 million deal with the Canucks this season. He’s well aware that he joined a major rival but was quick to point out on the Jason Gregor Show that the decision wasn’t as bad as it could have been for Oilers fans.

“You think about it, and you’re like, ‘Ok, well, if I go with the Canucks I’ll be playing [the Oilers] quite a bit,'” Desharnais said. “But then after, you think about it, you’re like, ‘Well, it could have been worse. It could have been have been Calgary.'”

All jokes aside, Desharnais, while very excited to be a part of the Canucks, was hoping things were going to work out to be back with the Oilers.

“I said it during the season, and I said it after the season; I wanted to stay in Edmonton,” Desharnais explained. “I’ve been part of the Oilers for eight years. I’ve been bleeding Oilers; I’ve been bleeding orange. It’s been Oilers ever since I got drafted. But, it’s also a business.”

"I mean, Vancouver is not as bad as Calgary." – Vinny Desharnais 😂😂 This segment of the Jason Gregor Show is presented by GS Construction#gsconstructionyeg #gsconstruction @Sports1440 pic.twitter.com/pfoUJMASuo — Oilersnation.com, Oily Since ‘07 (@OilersNation) August 8, 2024

The business aspect rings true, as the Oilers, who are currently over the NHL’s maximum salary cap, simply didn’t have the space to offer him the $4 million contract he got with the Canucks.

Given the physicality Desharnais provides, he may prove to irk Edmonton fans as a member of the Canucks moving forward. That said, the entire fan base will always appreciate his hard work and determination night in and night out during his time in Edmonton.