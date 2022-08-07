Darnell Nurse has said, “I do.”

And if photos and videos of the event are any indications, the Edmonton Oilers defenceman tied the knot with Mikayla Marrelli, who originally got engaged in October 2020, in style.

And with plenty of teammates around him, too.

A post shared by Darnell Nurse (@drtwofive)

Nurse’s invite list included current Oilers teammates Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, and Cody Ceci.

McDavid, teammates with Nurse since the 2015-16 season, and Draisaitl, whose time with Nurse pre-dates McDavid by one season, appear to have been part of Nurse’s wedding party.

Each is a member of Edmonton’s leadership group, with McDavid captaining the club and Draisaitl and Nurse each serving as alternate captains.

Nurse had 35 points (nine goals, 26 assists) in 71 regular-season games in 2021-22, and six points (two goals, four assists) in 15 games in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

He is beginning an eight-year, $74 million contract next season.

A post shared by Offside (@dailyhiveoffside)

Congratulations to the happy couple!