Get spooked: DARK is back at Fort Edmonton Park this week

Oct 4 2022, 4:23 pm
Fort Edmonton Park
A bone-chilling event is returning to Fort Edmonton Park this week, with three immersive haunting experiences to be enjoyed.

For 12 nights in October, DARK will take over Fort Edmonton Park with spooky characters that will surely haunt you long after your return home.

According to the Fort Edmonton Park website, this year is shaping up to be terrifying.

“Escape a menacing jokester whose grand gesture is murder. Visit a farm where a sinister deal harvests gruesome consequences. Or dare to discover what nightmares are really made of when demons come knocking at three in the morning,” the park touted.

The three haunts this year are titled “Under the Big Top: The Joke’s on You,” “Blood Harvest: Reap What You Sow,” and “3 AM: Dead of Night.”

DARK’s opening night is October 7, and its final night is October 30.

Tickets are $45 and can be purchased here.

The event starts at 7 pm, with gates opening at 6 pm and closing at 11 pm.

Entrance to each of the haunts is first come, first served, so be sure to arrive early to catch each haunt at your own pace.

DARK at Fort Edmonton Park

When: October 7 to October 30, 2022
Where: Fort Edmonton Park (7000 143 Street, Edmonton)

