12 Days of Giveaways: Win an Apple iPad mini and Christmas Gift Set from Chai Ghai

When the weather gets colder, there’s nothing we love more than sipping our favourite teas while reading a good ebook, listening to a podcast or catching up on our streaming shows.

That’s why we’re excited that Chai Ghai is offering a tremendous Tech and Tea gift set in our 12 Days of Giveaways. This prize includes an Apple iPad mini 64GB Wi-Fi and Chai Ghai Gift Set complete with tins of tea, a tea bag holder, tea pot and cups.

Chai Ghai is a family-owned, socially conscious, high-quality chai company whose mission is to make the world better, with every sip. Their delicious blends of Chai are packed with nutritional benefits that outdo the typical cup of coffee without any jitters.

You’ll want to try all of Chai Ghai’s tea blends, each with a different vibe to suit your needs. Need a health pick-me-up? Try Mummyji’s Masala Chai. Looking for a tea to wind down with? Brew up some Turmeric Tonic. Ready for simple, authentic, Darjeeling tea? Sip on Third Eye Chai.

The chai company is not only dedicated to sustainable and ethical product production, they are also committed to supporting communities in need.

Two percent of proceeds from Chai Ghai sales are donated to health, education, addiction and mental health programs. Their community partners include Downtown Eastside Womens Centre, Sawa Worldwide and The Foundry.

The prize

1st place prize: Apple iPad mini 64GB Wi-Fi and Chai Ghai Gift Set – (5) 100 gms tins of tea, (1) tea bag holder, (1) tea pot and (2) cups

2nd place prize: Chai Ghai Christmas Gift Set – (2) 100 gms tins of Tea, (1) tea bag holder, (1) tea pot and (1) cup

The 1st place prize package is valued at $600 and the 2nd place prize package is valued at $50.

How to enter

To enter to win, do at least one of the following:

1. Follow @DishedEdmonton and @Chai.Ghai on Instagram. Leave a comment below telling us once you have along with your handle. (1 entry)

2. Tweet the following on Twitter: (1 entry)

Win an Apple iPad mini and Christmas Gift Set from Chai Ghai in @DailyHiveYEG’s annual #DH12Days https://bit.ly/32WgeUX Follow @DailyHiveYEG and RT to enter!

3. Subscribe to Daily Hive’s newsletter: (1 entry)

Contest entries will be accepted from time and date of publishing until 11:59 pm PT on December 15, 2021. One winner will be chosen at random, contacted through the platform used to enter, and announced in a post showcasing the winners on January 5.

Contest Guidelines