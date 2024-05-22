Getting a home in Edmonton just got a lot easier with Crystal Creek Homes!

Celebrating 20 years in business, the home builder brought its award-winning floor plans, impeccable construction process, and unparalleled customer service to Edmonton 11 years ago, and has shaped how homebuyers see quality ever since.

To help celebrate the momentous occasion, they’re offering a $20,000 promotion when you build a new home with Crystal Creek — and if you haven’t seen their communities yet, then you’ll want to get familiar.

These gorgeous communities in and around Edmonton provide all the urban amenities you need while delivering the idyllic suburban lifestyle — literally the best of both worlds!

Here are just a few communities you can get in on now to take advantage of Crystal Creek Homes’ offer.

Grow your family in Spruce Grove

Those settling down with a family will want to snatch up a home in Spruce Grove from Crystal Creek Homes. A pristine landscape and nearby parks surround the blend of architectural styles offered in Prescott, making it a tranquil destination for peaceful living.

The focus on community is part of Prescott’s core design philosophy, boasting a top-notch education center, proximity to one of the largest YMCAs in North Alberta, and 60 acres of outdoor recreation at Jubilee Park.

Have your budding family grow into a home with high ceilings, stylish kitchens, and select finishes to elevate your everyday living. With a beautiful view to cap it all off, what more can you ask for?

European flair in Beaumont

Dream of a provincial life in the French countryside? Well, don’t book your plane ticket just yet, because the community of Élan might just give you everything you need.

This quaint community pays homage to Beaumont’s colourful Franco-Albertan heritage, offering New France-inspired architecture for all its homes and a relaxed lifestyle that’s tellement magnifique!

You’ll be able to appreciate the over 28 kilometres of trails, parks, and recreational facilities year-round as you explore the plethora of shops and eateries in the charming downtown — only five minutes away. And, if you’re still itching for a Parisian vacay, Élan is also located 10 minutes from the airport so you can jet set whenever the mood strikes.

The key architectural celebration here is the front porches that strategically frame Parc Réunis, helping you feel more connected to your neighbours while enjoying a little more outdoor living.

Plus, there’s variety in this neighbourhood, as Crystal Creek Homes has built its homes using a variety of timeless architectural designs like Prairie, Modern Farmhouse, Craftsman, and novel Quaint Quebecois.

Prime real estate in Southeast Edmonton

Even though you’ll be surrounded by nature, living in Maple Crest still gives you easy access to the city without all the bustle of actually living in the city.

Multiple kilometres of natural trails and walking paths run through the residential areas, Fulton Marsh, Fulton Creek, and other green spaces, making your feet the best (and most scenic) way to get around.

You won’t feel too secluded though, as there are three major commercial areas adorned with shops, entertainment, and, of course, plenty of food options. Having convenient access to transit, Whitemud Drive, and the Anthony Henday ring road doesn’t hurt either, helping you get in or out of Maple Crest quickly and easily.

Burgeoning families will want to get in on this community fast as it continues to grow, as Maple Crest is always expanding. Just look at the new Meadows Recreation Centre and Elder Dr. Francis Whiskeyjack School, which prime this community to be one your kids will enjoy for years to come.

If you’re eager to jump into one of these fabulous communities, Crystal Creek Homes’ also has quick possession homes you can get your hands on to start your dream life today!

Your community is waiting for you! Take advantage of Crystal Creek Homes’ $20,000 promotion by signing up for their mailing list and visiting a sales centre now.