Coventry Homes faces $6.2M lawsuits claiming sexual assault, misconduct

A prominent home builder in Edmonton and one of its key shareholders are being sued for allegedly cultivating a toxic work environment, which has since resulted in the shareholder parting ways with the company.

Five former employees of Coventry Homes have filed lawsuits against the home builder and one of its key shareholders, alleging sexual assault, failure to provide a safe workplace, and retaliation against employees who spoke out about the misconduct.

Details of the lawsuit were released on June 1. The former employees are seeking $6.2 million in damages, according to the firm representing the employees, Samfiru Tumarkin LLP.

The claims focus on Coventry Homes’ failure to create a safe work environment and the company’s alleged ignorance of sexual assault and sexual harassment allegations against the company’s director of sales, Robin Nasserdeen.

The former employees allege Coventry Homes failed to address their concerns and adequately investigate the workplace issues, exacerbating their suffering. They continue to experience physical, emotional, and mental distress due to their experiences, the law firm claims in a news release.

A former area sales manager for the company claims Nasserdeen subjected her to years of sexual harassment and misconduct. This included sexually explicit comments, sharing explicit content, and pressuring her into a sexual encounter. She started having panic attacks as a result, and she eventually took medical leave in late 2021. However, she claims that in November 2022, the company let her go.

One employee, who worked as an area sales manager, alleges that she was repeatedly sexually assaulted by Nasserdeen after her drink was spiked during a work dinner. She filed a police report and took medical leave due to the traumatic experience but was constructively dismissed by the company in June 2021.

Nasserdeen was arrested and charged with one count of sexual assault in April 2022 following an investigation by Edmonton Police, the law firm claims.

Following the arrest, Coventry Homes’ CEO Henry Rodier reportedly sent a companywide email defending Nasserdeen, casting doubts on the allegations, claiming that “we know Robin well, I know Robin well.”

Nasserdeen is also said to have defended himself in an email to all staff. He was also reinstated to his position without warning after stepping away briefly, despite previous assurances he would remain on leave until the conclusion of his criminal trial.

Other employees allege to have experienced years of sexual harassment and misconduct by Nasserdeen, resulting in panic attacks, medical leave, and constructive dismissal.

One employee who voiced concerns about Nasserdeen’s behaviour and the company’s disregard for employee well-being was harassed and ultimately constructively dismissed in December 2022.

An estimator with over a decade of service with Coventry Homes claims to have been fired without cause in October 2022 in retaliation for expressing concerns about Nasserdeen’s return to the workplace.

Daily Hive reached out to Coventry Homes, which offered the following statement from CEO Henri Rodier:

“This week’s allegations against Robin Nasserdeen have made it unworkable for Mr. Nasserdeen to continue to be with Coventry Homes. While legal proceedings are underway, he will be stepping away from the company to allow us to continue to focus on what we do best: building beautiful homes for families. For decades we have prided ourselves on being a safe, harmonious place to work. It’s important to Coventry Homes that we maintain a culture of safety and inclusivity, while serving our staff, customers and retaining our positive relationships with all of our partners in the construction sector,” the statement reads.

“Given that these matters are before the courts, we will not be making any further comments until we know the outcome of these proceedings. In the meantime, our key focus is on ensuring that all staff feel safe and free to express any concerns they may have. We have been a family-run firm for almost 50 years, and our staff family is important to us.”

The former employees’ lawyers stress that all businesses must take reports of serious misconduct and harassment seriously.

“All companies have an obligation to take these complaints seriously and take proper action to investigate allegations of serious misconduct and sexual harassment as soon as it’s brought to their attention,” said Aaron Levitin, an employment lawyer and associate at Samfiru Tumarkin LLP, who also represents the former employees.

Coventry Homes is well known in the Edmonton area for its charitable work.