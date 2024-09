Counties near Edmonton are hiring and some offer BIG salaries

If you are looking for a career change, consider expanding your search because several counties near Edmonton are hiring this September.

Counties around the Edmonton region are hiring for various professional and hands-on positions, some offering six-figure salaries.

We’ve put together a list of nearby counties hiring for dozens of positions right now.

Who:  Located just south of Edmonton, Leduc County is a growing, dynamic spot in the heart of Canada’s economic engine.

Located just south of Edmonton, Leduc County is a growing, dynamic spot in the heart of Canada’s economic engine. Jobs:  It’s currently hiring for an accounting technician, a manager of fleet services, and a paid on-call firefighter.

It’s currently hiring for an accounting technician, a manager of fleet services, and a paid on-call firefighter. Perks:  Competitive wages, full-time employee benefits (health, dental, life, retirement), professional development, free parking, leave options, social events, newsletter, and employee surveys.

Competitive wages, full-time employee benefits (health, dental, life, retirement), professional development, free parking, leave options, social events, newsletter, and employee surveys. More: Learn more on its website.

Who:  Parkland County, located just west of Edmonton, is a large municipal district with several provincial parks, lakes, and municipalities, including Stony Plain and Spruce Grove.

Parkland County, located just west of Edmonton, is a large municipal district with several provincial parks, lakes, and municipalities, including Stony Plain and Spruce Grove. Jobs:  The county is currently hiring for an application analyst, a business/technical analyst, a development compliance officer, and a right-of-way management coordinator.

The county is currently hiring for an application analyst, a business/technical analyst, a development compliance officer, and a right-of-way management coordinator. Perks:  Health, dental, EAP, sick leave, three-week vacation plus five management days, remote work, personal days, as well as access to a gym, social club, mental health support, training and development.

Health, dental, EAP, sick leave, three-week vacation plus five management days, remote work, personal days, as well as access to a gym, social club, mental health support, training and development. More: Learn more on its website.