A large construction project just south of Whyte Avenue starts today, beginning with rehabilitation on University Avenue to 80 Avenue.

The city says the Gateway Boulevard Rehabilitation and Reconstruction Project will be completed in stages and in 2023, stage two will begin with reconstruction work on 80 Avenue to Whyte Avenue (82 Avenue).

“During each construction season, traffic will be impacted as Gateway Boulevard will be reduced to two lanes to accommodate the necessary work,” the city said in a news release.

Pedestrians are asked to follow sidewalk detour signage where required. To reduce congestion, motorists are encouraged to use other routes. Cyclists can continue to use the nearby bike lanes on 106 Street or 76 Avenue.

The rehabilitation involves replacing “like-with like” for the roadway, with some curb and gutter repair and some sidewalk repair, according to the city website regarding the project.

Both stages are anticipated to take two construction seasons and will be completed by Fall 2023.